Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys 33,121 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $116.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

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