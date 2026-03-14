Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 567,386 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,386 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 1.70% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $137,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

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The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DSGX opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The Descartes Systems Group News Summary

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.47%.The company had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Descartes reported record revenues, beat both revenue and EPS expectations, and showed margin improvement, supporting near-term earnings momentum and subscription growth prospects. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat estimates — Descartes reported record revenues, beat both revenue and EPS expectations, and showed margin improvement, supporting near-term earnings momentum and subscription growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded DSGX to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling growing optimism around the company’s earnings trajectory and potentially attracting momentum buyers. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded DSGX to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling growing optimism around the company’s earnings trajectory and potentially attracting momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus implies meaningful upside — Zacks highlights a mean price-target-led implied upside of ~52%, reflecting analyst confidence in multi-quarter earnings upgrades that can support a re-rating. Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus implies meaningful upside — Zacks highlights a mean price-target-led implied upside of ~52%, reflecting analyst confidence in multi-quarter earnings upgrades that can support a re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Buy/Overweight stance on Descartes (despite trimming its target), keeping institutional support intact. Barclays Note

Barclays reiterated a Buy/Overweight stance on Descartes (despite trimming its target), keeping institutional support intact. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup/industry context pieces mention Descartes alongside other SaaS/logistics names; useful for sentiment but not a direct catalyst. Analyst Insights

Coverage roundup/industry context pieces mention Descartes alongside other SaaS/logistics names; useful for sentiment but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages trimmed price targets this week — Morgan Stanley cut its PT to $100 (still Overweight), Canaccord lowered to $92 (Buy), BMO to $82 (Market Perform), and Barclays trimmed slightly to $89 — these cuts temper upside expectations even though ratings remain constructive. Morgan Stanley PT Cut Canaccord PT BMO/Barclays Notes

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

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The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

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The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes’ modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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