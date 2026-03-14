Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $23.37 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,274,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 25,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,698,000 after acquiring an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 285,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $72.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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