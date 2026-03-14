Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3,567.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 205,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,725,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 384.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,556,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,605,000 after buying an additional 43,037 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.4% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 49,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $179.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average is $220.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

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