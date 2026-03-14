Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 23.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 67.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 48,651 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,316,000. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zoetis from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.47 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.