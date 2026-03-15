McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

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McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $283.47 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.28 and its 200-day moving average is $311.51.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total value of $862,220.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,393.22. This trade represents a 23.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,066. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,517,724. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Key McDonald’s News

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McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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