Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Stock Position Boosted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 55.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 868,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 137,734 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $14,396,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 725.5% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 53.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $16,746,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,096,094.80. The trade was a 28.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,277,259.00. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,775. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.77 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post?acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end?of?life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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