459,619 Shares in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Purchased by Newlands Management Operations LLC

Newlands Management Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 459,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Freshworks comprises 0.0% of Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Newlands Management Operations LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Freshworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 744.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 324,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Zacks Research lowered Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Freshworks Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.93. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. Freshworks had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 21.90%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $275,275.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,127,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,259.35. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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