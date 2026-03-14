Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,187 Shares of Wayfair Inc. $W

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,187 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up 2.0% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 826.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,648,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 197.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,865 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Wayfair by 351.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,676 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,420,000 after acquiring an additional 819,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,536,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Up 2.6%

W opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.40. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $119.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Trending Headlines about Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights that a recent court strike-down of import tariffs and improving technical indicators (bullish MACD cross, rising RSI) suggest Wayfair may have found a bottom — a catalyst traders view as reducing a major margin/headwind and supporting a rebound. 3 Rebound Candidates With Technical Tailwinds

MarketBeat highlights that a recent court strike-down of import tariffs and improving technical indicators (bullish MACD cross, rising RSI) suggest Wayfair may have found a bottom — a catalyst traders view as reducing a major margin/headwind and supporting a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Multiple consumer media stories are promoting Wayfair’s heavy promotions (outlet sales, weekend living-room discounts up to ~85%, and low-price items like a $160 reclining sleeper chair). These promotions can boost traffic and clearance-driven revenue in the near term and help clear inventory. Wayfair massive living room furniture sale Wayfair $160 reclining sleeper chair Wayfair outlet sale — People

Multiple consumer media stories are promoting Wayfair’s heavy promotions (outlet sales, weekend living-room discounts up to ~85%, and low-price items like a $160 reclining sleeper chair). These promotions can boost traffic and clearance-driven revenue in the near term and help clear inventory. Neutral Sentiment: Wayfair presented at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail conference (transcript available). Investor presentations can provide clarity on trends, margins, and inventory; any company commentary or guidance readouts from that appearance could move the stock but the transcript alone is informational until specifics are confirmed. Wayfair Presents at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference Transcript

Wayfair presented at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail conference (transcript available). Investor presentations can provide clarity on trends, margins, and inventory; any company commentary or guidance readouts from that appearance could move the stock but the transcript alone is informational until specifics are confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Despite today’s bounce, Wayfair remains below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and has a wide trading range over 12 months — signaling structural volatility and that longer-term technical resistance/valuation (negative trailing P/E, high beta) remain risks for sustained upside. (Background market data and technical levels underpin investor caution.)

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $16,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,478,345.19. This trade represents a 34.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 36,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $3,886,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 149,238 shares in the company, valued at $15,893,847. This trade represents a 19.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 890,494 shares of company stock valued at $86,493,261 over the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.