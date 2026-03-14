American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Stock Position Decreased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Healthcare REIT worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 19,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $929,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $52.14 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.90%.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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