Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $7.48 Million Investment in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 1,874.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 126,929 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $333,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ARM by 69.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,829,000 after purchasing an additional 335,685 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ARM by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,738,000 after buying an additional 390,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

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ARM Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ARM opened at $115.75 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

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ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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