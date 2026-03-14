Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,783,000 after buying an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.91. The company has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,882 shares of company stock worth $16,616,757. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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