Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Stephens

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Down 26.3%

Shares of HCAT opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.99 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 816.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 149,981 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 372,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

More Health Catalyst News

Here are the key news stories impacting Health Catalyst this week:

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.

The core of Health Catalyst’s offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.