Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Stephens

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.
View Our Latest Report on Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Stock Down 26.3%
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.99 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 816.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 149,981 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 372,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
More Health Catalyst News
Here are the key news stories impacting Health Catalyst this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and some profitability metrics showed resilience: Q4 revenue slightly beat consensus ($74.68M vs. $73.99M) and the company reported full?year revenue of $311.1M with Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4M — signals that core demand remains. Health Catalyst Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Some chart/analyst commentary suggests the stock may be finding technical support (hammer pattern) and that earnings?estimate revisions could stabilize — a possible near?term bottom for opportunistic buyers. HCAT May Find a Bottom Soon
- Neutral Sentiment: Management has launched a strategic review and the CEO would not rule out a potential sale — this could unlock value but also creates uncertainty around capital allocation and timing. Seeking Alpha: CEO declines to rule out sale
- Negative Sentiment: The quarter showed an EPS miss and continued negative margins — Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported ~$0.08 vs. consensus around $0.10), which undercut confidence in near?term profitability. MarketBeat Q4 results summary
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance was lowered to $68.0M–$70.0M vs. consensus ~ $74.1M — the guidance shortfall appears to be the main driver of the selloff since it signals softer near?term top?line momentum. Earnings press release / guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple sell?side firms lowered price targets and moved to neutral/hold/equal?weight (Citigroup to $1.75, Stephens and Stifel to $2.00), increasing downward pressure and reducing buy?side conviction. Analyst price-target cuts (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was amplified by heavy volume and headlines emphasizing the mixed print and management uncertainty, leading to sharp intraday selling despite the revenue beat. MSN: stock reaction
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.
The core of Health Catalyst’s offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.
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