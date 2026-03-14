Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 41,032 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 537,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,482,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,602.18. This represents a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.70%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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