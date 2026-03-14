Private Management Group Inc. Has $31.28 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Darling Ingredients worth $31,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,546,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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