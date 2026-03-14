Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,598 DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after buying an additional 1,792,799 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,463,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 980,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,154,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DoorDash Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $161.36 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DoorDash News Summary

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More.

Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger?relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More.

Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger?relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78?year?old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More.

Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78?year?old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More.

Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short?term sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short?term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More.

Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver economics under pressure: Local reporting highlights rising gas prices squeezing Dashers in some regions — higher fuel costs can hurt driver supply, consumer prices, or DoorDash’s commission/marketing dynamics. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $330,557.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,037 shares in the company, valued at $42,691,062.89. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $10,105,087.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,409 shares of company stock worth $45,332,298. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $251.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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