Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Dnca Finance

Dnca Finance reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Dnca Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 105.4% during the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $218,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

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Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $577.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $564.21 and its 200-day moving average is $502.98. The company has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $404.42 and a 12 month high of $674.19.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DE. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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