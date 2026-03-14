Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,380,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,973,000 after purchasing an additional 506,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,377,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,448,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,262,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,574 shares of company stock worth $14,565,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $306.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $363.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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