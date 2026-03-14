Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMB. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0%

KMB opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $147.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 84.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,423,000 after buying an additional 363,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 50,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

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Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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