Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 52,162 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,162 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 13,275,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,811,000 after buying an additional 1,752,324 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381 shares during the period. APS Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 187,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 152,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares during the period.

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Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1771 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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