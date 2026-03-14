Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,195 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.0% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,678,000 after acquiring an additional 134,560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,830,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 172,944 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 226.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 262,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 182,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 146,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BCS. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of BCS opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

Further Reading

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