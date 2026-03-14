Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.9286.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. CICC Research started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $169.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $82.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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