Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 256,565 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,565 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 188.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:MUFG opened at $16.43 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

Further Reading

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