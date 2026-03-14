VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,144 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the February 12th total of 4,228 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UEVM opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a market cap of $232.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $382,000.

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (UEVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from emerging economies. UEVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

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