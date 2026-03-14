Perbak Capital Partners LLP Purchases 14,512 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Perbak Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Vaxcyte comprises about 0.3% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Limestone Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 126.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 target price on Vaxcyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $556,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $696,469.28. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 7,395 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $435,417.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 166,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,243.84. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,261 shares of company stock worth $1,593,767 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $54.58 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.34). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company’s platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.