Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.09 and traded as high as GBX 56.50. Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 56.10, with a volume of 466,425 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marston’s from GBX 78 to GBX 85 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.

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Marston’s Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.21. The company has a market cap of £341.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 8.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marston’s had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marston’s PLC will post 8.364486 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justin Platt bought 158,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £93,402.31. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Marston’s Company Profile

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Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

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