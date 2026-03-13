Short Interest in Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNIW) Decreases By 42.3%

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,345 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 12th total of 9,262 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nvni Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVNIW traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011. Nvni Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

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About Nvni Group

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Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

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