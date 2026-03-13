Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.01 and traded as high as C$5.67. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 897,968 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.04. The firm has a market cap of C$835.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86.

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Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$106.61 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2850394 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

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Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.

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