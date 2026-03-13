Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 4,044 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Scavo sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $70,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 498,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,026.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
ALHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 1,945,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,697.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $23.87.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.
At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.
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