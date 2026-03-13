Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 4,044 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Scavo sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $70,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 498,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,026.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 1,945,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,697.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

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Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,492,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,070,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,166 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,643,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,202,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,424 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

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Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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