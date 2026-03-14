Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.3750.

Several analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Aercap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company.

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Aercap Price Performance

AER opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Aercap has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aercap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Aercap by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Aercap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC raised its position in shares of Aercap by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aercap

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AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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