SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of SIKA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of SIKA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIKA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded SIKA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SIKA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

Get SIKA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SIKA

SIKA Trading Down 3.5%

About SIKA

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. SIKA has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

(Get Free Report)

Sika AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and in industrial manufacturing. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Sika is best known for its portfolio of construction chemicals and industrial adhesives that serve new construction, refurbishment and industrial production applications.

The company’s product range includes concrete admixtures and repair mortars, sealants and adhesives, waterproofing membranes and roofing systems, flooring systems, façade and structural bonding solutions, and vibration-damping and acoustic solutions for industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIKA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.