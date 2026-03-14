Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Expands By 131.0%

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,661 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the February 12th total of 719 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sumitomo Chemcl Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Chemcl stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.24. Sumitomo Chemcl has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

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Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT?related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

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