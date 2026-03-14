Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price at $102.64

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.6429.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $125,160.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,453.65. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Esam Elashmawi sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $213,886.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 163,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,195.47. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,579 shares of company stock worth $5,077,857. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,290.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The business had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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