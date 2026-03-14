Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a GBX 95 price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.67.

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Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.54. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 71.48 and a 1-year high of GBX 89.20.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a net margin of 54.91% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supermarket Income REIT

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 17,900 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £15,036. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

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Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.

The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

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