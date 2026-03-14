Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AAVM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AAVM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 522 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the February 12th total of 288 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AAVM stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

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Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF

The Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (AAVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund investing primarily in four value- and momentum-oriented ETFs from the issuer. The fund-of-funds uses a proprietary, momentum-driven model to allocate its portfolio AAVM was launched on May 3, 2017 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

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