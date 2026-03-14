Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $236.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $215.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.59. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.34%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,422,791. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Corporation of America

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Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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