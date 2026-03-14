Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $27.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.2%

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 2,445,872 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 76,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

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Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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