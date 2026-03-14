AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $32.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Arete Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 1.3%

T stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.