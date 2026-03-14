Analysts Set Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) PT at $475.61

Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.6064.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $563.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Loop Capital set a $481.67 price objective on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trending Headlines about Ferrari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,990,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,189,000 after purchasing an additional 916,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,754,000 after purchasing an additional 330,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,907,000 after buying an additional 1,039,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,109,000 after buying an additional 771,039 shares during the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ferrari will debut a rotating “Macarena” rear wing in China, showing aggressive aero innovation that could improve race pace if effective. Article Title

Ferrari will debut a rotating “Macarena” rear wing in China, showing aggressive aero innovation that could improve race pace if effective. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report Ferrari experimenting with new winglets (including a halo winglet) in China — continued on-track development may provide performance upside later in the season. Article Title

Multiple outlets report Ferrari experimenting with new winglets (including a halo winglet) in China — continued on-track development may provide performance upside later in the season. Positive Sentiment: F1 coverage includes lifestyle/brand pieces (a day in the life of a Ferrari racing driver, Leclerc features) that support Ferrari’s premium brand and fan engagement. Article Title

F1 coverage includes lifestyle/brand pieces (a day in the life of a Ferrari racing driver, Leclerc features) that support Ferrari’s premium brand and fan engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Ferrari is sharing technical info with customer team Haas; this collaboration manages relationships but raises questions about competitive leverage. Article Title

Ferrari is sharing technical info with customer team Haas; this collaboration manages relationships but raises questions about competitive leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Debate continues in media and among drivers about the Ferrari vs Mercedes dynamic — mixed commentary from Hamilton and Russell frames uncertain competitive outlook. Article Title

Debate continues in media and among drivers about the Ferrari vs Mercedes dynamic — mixed commentary from Hamilton and Russell frames uncertain competitive outlook. Negative Sentiment: High-profile criticism: Lewis Hamilton and others say Ferrari is losing significant time to Mercedes due to engine/power-unit disadvantage — a direct hit to race-winning prospects. Article Title

High-profile criticism: Lewis Hamilton and others say Ferrari is losing significant time to Mercedes due to engine/power-unit disadvantage — a direct hit to race-winning prospects. Negative Sentiment: Calls from rivals and media for Ferrari to close the PU deficit increase pressure on technical and management teams; investors may worry about costly development needs or short-term underperformance. Article Title

Calls from rivals and media for Ferrari to close the PU deficit increase pressure on technical and management teams; investors may worry about costly development needs or short-term underperformance. Negative Sentiment: Race execution questioned after Australian GP strategy reviews and comments that Ferrari’s calls “robbed” them of a better result — operational miscues can depress short-term results and sentiment. Article Title

Race execution questioned after Australian GP strategy reviews and comments that Ferrari’s calls “robbed” them of a better result — operational miscues can depress short-term results and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Drivers and pundits accuse Ferrari of obstructing rule-change talks and failing to learn from rivals’ mistakes — governance/PR friction could weigh on brand and on-track cooperation. Article Title

Ferrari Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE RACE opened at $332.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $328.00 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $3.615 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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