Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,920 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 12th total of 7,198 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHEXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Adecco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHEXY

Adecco Stock Down 2.6%

AHEXY opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Adecco has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecco will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.