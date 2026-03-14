Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Grows By 54.2%

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,928,823 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the February 12th total of 10,975,846 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,408,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,408,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Banco Santander Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of BCDRF stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

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Banco Santander Company Profile

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Banco Santander is a Spanish multinational financial institution founded in 1857 and headquartered in Santander, Spain. Over more than 160 years of operation, the bank has evolved into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, combining its historical roots with a strategy focused on international expansion and technological innovation.

The company’s core activities span retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and private banking. Santander offers a full suite of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, personal and business loans, mortgages, credit and debit cards, insurance solutions, wealth management, and leasing and factoring services.

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