Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 158,931 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the February 12th total of 294,769 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,494 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 703,494 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,659,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,207,000 after buying an additional 1,345,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,117,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,755,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after purchasing an additional 125,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,030,000 after purchasing an additional 757,313 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,121,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,477,000 after purchasing an additional 102,646 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3196 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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