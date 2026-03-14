Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 47.9% in February

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 43,009 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the February 12th total of 82,509 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 88,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YTRA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Yatra Online to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yatra Online

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

Yatra Online Trading Up 1.0%

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,671,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 252,141 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YTRA opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Yatra Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.