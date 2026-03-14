Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $73.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Alliant Energy stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 84.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 256.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alliant Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliant Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage of Alliant Energy with an “outperform” recommendation, highlighting Iowa’s favorable regulatory construct as supportive for the utility’s earnings and returns. This kind of initiation often draws institutional interest and can lift sentiment. RBC Coverage

RBC Capital initiated coverage of Alliant Energy with an “outperform” recommendation, highlighting Iowa’s favorable regulatory construct as supportive for the utility’s earnings and returns. This kind of initiation often draws institutional interest and can lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several medium-term estimates: FY2027 EPS to $3.71 and FY2028 EPS to $3.96 (small upward revisions) and nudged Q2 2027 estimates higher to $0.79. These upgrades signal modestly improved analyst expectations for growth in 2027–28. Zacks Estimates

Zacks Research raised several medium-term estimates: FY2027 EPS to $3.71 and FY2028 EPS to $3.96 (small upward revisions) and nudged Q2 2027 estimates higher to $0.79. These upgrades signal modestly improved analyst expectations for growth in 2027–28. Positive Sentiment: Travero, an Alliant Energy subsidiary, sold Logistics Park Dubuque to LOGISTEC. The transaction (advised by RJM & Company) should free capital and simplify the company’s asset base — a potential positive for cash flow or debt reduction depending on proceeds use. Asset Sale

Travero, an Alliant Energy subsidiary, sold Logistics Park Dubuque to LOGISTEC. The transaction (advised by RJM & Company) should free capital and simplify the company’s asset base — a potential positive for cash flow or debt reduction depending on proceeds use. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data shows effectively zero short interest with odd “NaN” changes — the data appear unreliable or immaterial, so it provides little actionable signal for price moves. (Source: market volume/short-interest notes.)

Reported short-interest data shows effectively zero short interest with odd “NaN” changes — the data appear unreliable or immaterial, so it provides little actionable signal for price moves. (Source: market volume/short-interest notes.) Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the raises, Zacks also trimmed several near-term and FY2026 estimates (including Q1 2026, Q4 2026 and small cuts to Q3/Q4 2027 and FY2026), indicating mixed near-term outlook and some downward pressure on short-term earnings expectations. Zacks Downgrades

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.