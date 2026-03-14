Robert W. Baird Cuts ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $45.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Maxim Group raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

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ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 31,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,621.68. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 592.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ABM Industries this week:

ABM Industries Company Profile

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ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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