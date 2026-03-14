Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.3333.

Several research firms have commented on ENTA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

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Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 194,113 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 651,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTA stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.58% and a negative net margin of 106.80%. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, small-molecule drugs targeting viral diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform, Enanta has built extensive expertise in designing potent inhibitors of viral proteases and polymerases. The company initially gained recognition through partnerships focused on hepatitis C virus (HCV), where its protease inhibitors formed a key component of ABBVIE’s direct?acting antiviral regimens.

Building on its HCV experience, Enanta has expanded its pipeline to address respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viral infections.

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