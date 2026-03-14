Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.3333.
Several research firms have commented on ENTA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTA
Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ENTA stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.15.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.58% and a negative net margin of 106.80%. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, small-molecule drugs targeting viral diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform, Enanta has built extensive expertise in designing potent inhibitors of viral proteases and polymerases. The company initially gained recognition through partnerships focused on hepatitis C virus (HCV), where its protease inhibitors formed a key component of ABBVIE’s direct?acting antiviral regimens.
Building on its HCV experience, Enanta has expanded its pipeline to address respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viral infections.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enanta Pharmaceuticals
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- This coin has everything going for it
- Only 500 people today…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.