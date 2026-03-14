Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM) Receives $32.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.2778.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHYM shares. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chime Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHYM

Insider Activity at Chime Financial

Institutional Trading of Chime Financial

In other Chime Financial news, CEO Christopher R. Britt sold 50,000 shares of Chime Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew S. Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Chime Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,240,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,764,751.98. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $1,996,109 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHYM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chime Financial by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Chime Financial Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CHYM opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Chime Financial has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Chime Financial had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The business had revenue of $596.36 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chime Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.