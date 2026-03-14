Analysts Set ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. Weiss Ratings cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

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ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.15). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Juan Benitez II acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $707,313.90. This represents a 16.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adalio T. Sanchez bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.98 per share, with a total value of $122,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,210.44. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,659,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 879.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,735,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,816,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,851,000 after purchasing an additional 861,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 91.0% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,732,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,448,000 after purchasing an additional 825,671 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

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ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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