Brokerages Set Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target at $93.70

Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOLV. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Solventum and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Solventum Stock Up 1.0%

Solventum stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. Solventum has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solventum

In other Solventum news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 1,475 shares of Solventum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,803.17. This trade represents a 41.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Solventum by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Company Profile

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Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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