Persimmon’s (PSN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,300 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,520 to GBX 1,800 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,613 to GBX 1,615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,446 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,750 price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,556.50.

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Persimmon Price Performance

PSN opened at GBX 1,185.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,418.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,285.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,030.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,552. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 100.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Persimmon had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts forecast that Persimmon will post 98.2810615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Persimmon

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Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

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